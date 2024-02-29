Verdict reached: Izaiah Garcia found guilty in Pokémon Go murder

Guilty on all counts – that's the verdict in the murder trial of Izaiah Garcia. After hours of deliberation, a jury decided Garcia killed Cayla Campos, 21, while she was playing Pokémon Go with her boyfriend.

The killing of Cayla Campos is the final of three violent crimes Garcia has been responsible for. In this case, he was facing eight charges, including first-degree murder.

In 2019, Campos was playing Pokémon Go with her boyfriend when they stumbled upon an armed robbery in the middle of Granite Avenue NE. Garcia, who was 19 at the time, shot Campos in the head as she was trying to escape in her car. She then crashed into a home.

Attorneys argued Garcia was targeting a different person and shot at Campos, thinking it was someone named Christian.

“I am extremely proud of the fact that we were able to secure justice for Cayla’s family, but I also know that nothing we accomplished in the courtroom will ever heal their pain or replace the loss to our community,”Attorney General Raúl Torrez said.

Garcia is already serving a life sentence for killing Sandia High School senior Sean Markey at a homecoming party weeks before the Campos murder. He also took a plea for stabbing another inmate while he was awaiting trial in MDC.

Sentencing in this case will happen at a later date.