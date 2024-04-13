Video: Albuquerque police mistake cell phone for gun before fatal shooting

New video shows what led up to an Albuquerque police officer shooting and killing a woman last month.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New video shows what led up to an Albuquerque police officer shooting and killing a woman last month.

APD tracked Mariah Voight to a backyard in northeast Albuquerque on March 19. Police say officers were tracking a stolen car and followed her into the neighborhood after she started running.

Voight then shut herself inside a shed in a backyard. When she came out, she had something in her hand. Less than a minute later, police shot her, saying she was pointing a handgun at them.

APD then realized Voight was holding her cell phone like a gun. The drone video shows very clearly she was holding a cell phone and not a gun. But APD says, in the moment, the drone operator couldn’t clearly make out what she was holding.

That’s because the drone controller had a screen barely bigger than a cell phone, and things unfolded quickly.

“He just wasn’t sure either way what it was,” APD Commander Kyle Hartsock said. “He didn’t want to communicate unsure information and again it started to happen very fast. So as he’s trying to figure out that piece of a puzzle, so is the arrest team.”

Medina says the officer that shot Voight is back on active duty already, and that he still believes drones have a place at APD.

“I 100% believe as this technology improves, as we continue to perfect it, it will save lives,” Medina said.

Medina says the drone operation policies could change as the department continues to use that technology more and more.