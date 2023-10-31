Video: Costume thieves return to Party City after leaving keys behind

A group of people allegedly tried to get into the Halloween spirit by stealing some costumes from Party City over the weekend.

A video posted online shows them getting kicked out and store employees confronting the group.

In the video, some of the women are handing merchandise back to employees. But the reason the alleged shoplifters are still there? They forgot their car keys in the store and were trying to come back for them.

The video shows them arguing with employees for a few minutes, and they continue to bring more merchandise back while Party City employees continue to refuse to give the keys back.

KOB 4 reached out to Party City about the incident, but employees declined to comment.

The night ended with police responding to the store – it was the location at Montgomery and Wyoming. Four women were held after the incident, and one walked away, according to APD.

One of the women was seen dancing as the car drove away.

The store manager declined to press charges, but officers did issue criminal trespassing notifications to four of the women, according to APD. No charges have been filed.