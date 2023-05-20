Video: Man steals tortilla towels, blankets from Sadie’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Around 3 p.m. Thursday, a man walked inside the Sadie’s on 4th Street, but not for their food.

“An individual came in and happened to walk out with a good amount of some tortilla towels that we sell in our retail area,” said Gilbert Sanchez, the director of sales for Sadie’s of New Mexico.

Those tortilla towels sell anywhere from $14 to $22, and the blankets are nearly $30. The man took off with six, combined.

Sadie’s posted their surveillance video to Twitter, along with a close-up picture of the thief.

“We decided to post about it on Twitter just to kind of put the awareness out to, hey, look out,” Sanchez said.

This man came in to our 4th street location yesterday and seemed to intentionally forget to pay for some items. If you know him, let us know and we can arrange for him to pay for the items he took. pic.twitter.com/Qo12vsEmC4 — Sadie’s of New Mexico (@SadiesNewMexico) May 18, 2023

The shopping area at Sadie’s is fairly new – it’s been open for about three years.

After getting their merchandise stolen, they’re trying to make this negative situation into something positive.

“This weekend, we’re gonna donate a portion of the proceeds of all those tortilla towels to one of our nonprofit partners, the New Mexico Grief Center, kind of just to restore maybe some faith that there are good things you can do out there for your community,” Sanchez said.

So, starting Friday and through the weekend, those proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit.