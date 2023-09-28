Video shows Albuquerque police arrest man with felony warrant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A video shows the Albuquerque Police Department taking another suspect off the streets who was wanted for a violent crime.

This was during a warrant operation. Police found Benjamin Maduka on 98th and Gibson. Officers say he refused to stop and kicked a detective. The detective is OK and only suffered minor injuries.

The interaction off 98th and Gibson led to the arrest of Maduka, who police say had a felony warrant for aggravated assault.

According to the criminal complaint, detectives originally called his father who said Maduka wasn’t home. Officers later spotted him walking along 98th Street and yelled for him to stop.

On Wednesday, Maduka appeared in court.

“He has been advised of the charges and possible penalties by way of the formal reading of the criminal complaint. I see that a pretrial detention motion has been filed in this case,” said Sam Ashman, defense attorney.

This wasn’t the first time he’s had a run-in with law enforcement.

Back in 2021, Maduka was arrested for aggravated assault and released to pretrial services. He never showed up and a warrant was issued.

This would happen two more times before the most recent incident on Tuesday.

Maduka was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant. Battery on a peace officer and resisting and evading an officer were also cited in his criminal complaint.

For now, Maduka will stay in jail until his pretrial detention hearing. That will happen in the next 10 days.

During these hearings, they do take into account how many times a suspect hasn’t shown up in the past for prior hearings or for pretrial services.