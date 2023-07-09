Video shows BCSO deputies saving woman’s life at concert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New video is showing the tense moments Bernalillo County deputies saved a woman who collapsed at a concert in May.

It was at the front gate of Isleta Amphitheater where a woman dropped to the ground, and BCSO deputies launched into action performing CPR.

In a tweet, they say the woman “survived what medical professionals described as a ‘sudden death’ cardiac incident.” Police say they used CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator or “AED.”

After performing life-saving measures with nearly 10 BCSO deputies involved, they were able to stabilize the woman until medical staff arrived on the scene.

BCSO also mentioned in their tweet how thankful they were to Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue who teaches CPR and AED classes to the deputies.

“BCSO reached out to us, and we started giving them formal training on CPR, AED,” said Gabe Debaltz a BCFR education coordinator.

This partnership with BCSO started earlier this year. BCSO invested $1 million into more AEDs.

The training between BCFR and BCSO consisted of new technology within their AEDs.

“We have new technology now that allows us to actually visualize what’s happening with the AED, as you can see the screen split,” said Debaltz.

Debaltz says it’s important for not just people in uniform, but for everyone to know how to save a life.

“There’s a weird phenomenon called the ‘bystander effect.’ And the larger a crowd gets, the less likely they are to actually intervene, and act on somebody who needs help. So having people who are very capable of recognizing an event, and feeling comfortable enough to take action, is the highest indicator that somebody is going to help you in your time,” said Debaltz.