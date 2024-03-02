Video shows brawl at New Mexico high school wrestling meet

Video shows a parent running down from the bleachers and attacking an opposing team’s coach at a high school wrestling meet, leading to a brawl.

Video shows a parent running down from the bleachers and attacking an opposing team’s coach at a high school wrestling meet, leading to a brawl.

Socorro County deputy body camera video shows the incident, which happened Feb. 3 at Socorro High School.

The parent, 44-year-old Jacob Mendoza, is facing a charge for battery on school personnel – a fourth-degree felony.

The video shows Mendoza, who is a Deming High School wrestler’s father, shoving a Socorro High coach, James McNeil.

In a report, a deputy wrote it was a 25-person fight. The video shows coaches, parents and high schoolers in the melee.

Mendoza’s son had just finished on the mat. The Socorro High coaches explained to deputies Mendoza’s son lost, and in the final moments, he head-butted his Socorro High opponent. That caused the Socorro coaches to try to speak with both the Deming coaches and the ref.

Mendoza said he got mad because at that point the Socorro coaches ignored his son’s offer of a handshake. He said they disrespected his son.

“Disrespectful toward a high school kid,” Mendoza told a deputy.

A deputy later wrote in a report that cell phone video from other parents confirms coach McNeil turned away from Mendoza’s son when the wrestler offered out his hand.

McNeil claims Mendoza punched him at least six times, including at least once in the face.

Mendoza said this initial contact was just a push, and he never punched the coach.

“At no point did I physically strike him. I pushed him,” Mendoza told a deputy.

The video shows at least four high school girls were hurt and got treatment afterward. They told deputies they ended up at the bottom of the pile. It’s not clear how many people were hurt in total.

Mendoza is supposed to face a judge later this month.

An NMAA spokesperson said the Deming High wrestling team now has one spectator strike. Per the NMAA’s policy, if the program were to get a second strike this season, fans would not be allowed to watch any remaining competitions.