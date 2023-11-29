Video shows chaos at Coronado Mall following gunfire

Albuquerque police released multiple surveillance and body camera videos today showing what led up to a shot fired outside of Coronado Mall on Black Friday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Video shows chaos inside Coronado Center on Black Friday after shoppers heard a gunshot.

Police released multiple surveillance and body camera videos Tuesday showing what led up to that gunshot, including the teen who allegedly pulled the trigger.

Police say two pairs of teens got into a fight at the mall – one allegedly punched 15-year-old Isaiah Montoya in the face and that was when he pulled out his gun.

The video shows teens running through the mall. One falls over, and then Montoya can be seen pulling a gun out of his waistband.

Another angle shows Montoya chasing the other teen, then turning toward the door, gesturing to “take it outside.”

A few moments later, another teen they were fighting with walks toward the door. That’s when a gunshot is fired and crowds of people start running.

At that time, Montoya got away on foot. Police found a gun in the bushes outside of the mall, and they are currently testing it to ensure it’s the same gun Montoya had.

“If we find that that firearm wasn’t properly stored as it should be under the new state law, we will be charging individuals, it is just a matter of if we can determine where the firearm came from,” Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said. “It could have come from the streets, it could have come from the home, it could have come from relatives – we are working on that.”

Medina went on to say there is never an excuse for a teen to have a firearm, let alone have one in such a public place.

Montoya turned himself in Sunday and is facing multiple charges, including shooting at an occupied building, assault, and unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Montoya had his first court hearing Tuesday. During the hearing, his attorney didn’t fight keeping Montoya in jail – saying he posed a danger to himself and agreeing he’s a danger to others.