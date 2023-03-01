Video shows off-duty San Juan County sheriff fatally shoot dog

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Farmington police are investigating after a San Juan County sheriff shot and killed a dog charging towards him.

Police say San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari spotted what he called an erratic driver while in his personal vehicle.

In a video from Farmington police, the Real Time Crime Center shows a car blowing through a red light, and then the sheriff in the white truck stops until the light is green.

Video shows the sheriff followed that driver into a parking lot. The driver got out of the car welding a metal pole and the sheriff drew his weapon.

Seconds later, the dog in the car jumps out and charges toward the sheriff — that’s when the sheriff shot the dog.