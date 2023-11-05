Video shows police arrest suspected street racer in high speed chase

Albuquerque police shared a video showing the moments officers arrested Jacobi Carrillo Friday night.

According to APD, Carrillo played a big role in their recent street racing operation.

Police say Carrillo allegedly ran away from officers from the Goodwill parking lot on San Mateo.

APD’s chopper captured video of the car taking off, going 120 mph.

Police say the suspect drove dangerously through the city for nearly 30 minutes. The driver eventually ran out of gas in a northwest neighborhood, and began to run away.

Police say they were able to arrest him shortly after.

Carrillo is looking at several criminal charges including reckless driving.

Officers noted the vehicle Carrillo drove away in was the same car officers have dealt with during past street racing operations.

APD’s Motor Team arrested Jacobi Carrillo overnight after the department’s police helicopter followed an orange Dodge Challenger as it fled from officers conducting a street racing operation. The car reached speeds of 120 mph on I-25. pic.twitter.com/jX2EfgoEd2 — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) November 4, 2023