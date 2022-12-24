Video shows police shoot son during response to family’s home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 30-year-old Blaine Denetdele’s parents had to call 911 on him on Nov. 25, and things soon turned deadly.

Photos released by the Albuquerque Police Department Friday show the damage Blaine caused inside the home – a broken door and a completely destroyed TV.

Three APD officers reportedly responded to the call. But before they could reach the front door, Blaine’s dad came outside first. Then Blaine came out, charging toward officers and got very close, according to police.



“Distance is a big concern, a lot of our training goes back to certain distances,” said APD Chief Harold Medina. “The sudden movement is the point where officers discharge their firearms.”



If a suspect gets too close, it can be seconds between life or death for officers, Medina said.



Just minutes after officers arrived at the house, shots were fired. One rubber bullet was fired at Blaine, but did little to stop him from charging officers, Medina said. He also said no Tasers were used.



“You know that’s what the investigation will determine how much time there was it feasible for them to use less lethal and as you look at it unfolds rather quickly,” he said. The officers involved in this shooting are not yet back on regular duty, according to APD.

