Video shows teens fighting in high school locker room

CARLSBAD, N.M. – Parents in Carlsbad have a lot of questions after videos of teens fighting went public, especially because they were allegedly recorded in a locker room at Carlsbad High School.

The videos that were sent to KOB 4 anonymously, claims the fighting involves several baseball players from Carlsbad High School, but that has not been confirmed by the school district.

The anonymous tipster told KOB 4 they just wanted to raise awareness for any parents who may not already know about this.

One video depicted a boy in a choke hold while another walks over and grabs him inappropriately.

Two other videos show boys swinging, punching, grabbing and kicking each other.

The person who sent the videos said a teammate was brave enough to speak up on this, after the videos were leaked – putting them on the radar of the coaches, athletic director, principal and school administrators.

The deputy superintendent for Carlsbad Municipal Schools sent KOB 4 a statement in response to these videos, saying:

“CHS was notified Sunday, of possible inappropriate behavior among student-athletes. The school takes these allegations very seriously and is investigating the situation.”

She went on to say:

“Pending the outcome of the investigation, the school will issue appropriate discipline in accordance with the district policies.”

This is a developing situation, KOB 4 will continue to follow-up with the district as they figure out what next steps to take.