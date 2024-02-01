Video shows Volcano Vista HS students fighting in bathroom

Federal lawmakers are increasingly concerned about the impact social media is having on children and teens. On Wednesday, they didn't hold back when they had the leaders of big tech in front of them.

“I know you didn’t mean it to be so, but you have blood on your hands. You have a product that’s killing people,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham.

U.S. senators brutally questioned the CEO’s of TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat about child safety. They expressed concerns about online drug dealing, sexual exploitation, cyberbullying, and encouraging violence.

We’ve seen examples of those concerns multiple times within New Mexico schools.

Someone claiming to be a parent of a student at Volcano Vista High School in Albuquerque sent KOB 4 a video Tuesday. It was allegedly recorded inside one of the school’s girls bathrooms.

The video shows a violent fight between two girls, and dozens of other girls who stood by watching and recording.

The parent says the video will end up on social media, like other videos of fights she’s seen at the school.

It’s something Albuquerque Public Schools has had on their radar since at least 2021. That year, the principal of Volcano Vista High School sent parents a letter saying social media may have been fanning the flames of bad behavior.

APS Superintendent Scott Elder also wrote a letter titled “Student Behavior, Safety and Social Media.”

“We were beginning to see a trend and hearing from our schools that there were a lot of fights going on and behavior that we were concerned about,” said Elder in 2021.

All of the tech CEOs say safety on their platforms is a top priority, and pointed to safeguards they’ve put in place for children.

KOB 4 reached out to APS Wednesday to see if officials are aware of the video. A spokesperson says the people qualified to talk about that issue were too busy with the ongoing superintendent interviews to respond.

School safety was an issue many students, parents, and staff asked about Tuesday when they had chances to speak with the final two superintendent candidates.