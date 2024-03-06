Video shows woman setting estranged husband’s house on fire

A local woman is in jail for allegedly setting her estranged husband's house on fire. Luckily, he wasn't home and it was all caught on video.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local woman is in jail for allegedly setting her estranged husband’s house on fire. Luckily, he wasn’t home and it was all caught on video.

Dean Sander was out of town this past weekend, watching everything unfold on the security cameras at his home.

The saga started Sunday morning when Dean says he got a security system alert and saw Angela Sander – who also goes by Angela Johns – at his door.

“I’d been storing her car in my garage, she was demanding it back and everything else. Well, of course, I’m out of town really couldn’t do anything about it and no way to contact her,” said Dean.

Dean called the police. They showed up, but Angela was gone. But then video shows her returning later the same day.

She left again, but apparently didn’t stay away.

“Came back I think around 7 or 8 at night drove her car through my garage door, breaking it open,” Dean said.

He says the final video from Sunday is the one that landed his estranged wife in jail.

“Comes back about a half hour later out here ranting and raving and screaming. Takes a couple cans of gasoline into the garage and dumps it, and lights everything on fire,” said Dean.

Dean watched it live on a plane, before taking off for a three-hour flight back to Albuquerque.

“I have flown around the world. I have traveled the world and this was the toughest flight I’ve been on,” Dean said.

His last call before losing cell service was to his neighbor because her home is connected to his.

“Was telling my neighbor to get out cause she was going to die,” said Dean.

Firefighters knocked down the flames by the time Dean got home. But the damage was done, two cars in the garage destroyed, including Angela’s.

“She was here screaming, ‘I want my car. I want my car.’ But she didn’t show up to get the car, she came here to torch the house,” said Dean.

Dean says he and Angela hadn’t spoken for about a year. He had a restraining order against her, and it expired in January.

Angela’s now in jail, but that’s not giving Dean much peace.

“If she gets released, I’m terrified. I won’t lie to you. I can protect myself, and I’ll protect everybody I can, and if she’s out, and she’s already done this and shows little or no regard for anybody, I don’t know,” said Dean.

Angela is facing three felony charges including arson, aggravated burglary, and criminal damage to property. She’s expected to be in court Friday.

No one was hurt in the fire.