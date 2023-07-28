Video: Suspect arrested following chase outside Top Golf

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A pursuit ended in front of dozens of people at Top Golf. 37-year-old Robert Ortiz was taken down by Bernalillo County deputies.

But it all started from a reported car crash near Montgomery and Carlisle, right off of I-25.

According to the criminal complaint, Albuquerque police were en route to a car crash when they learned one of the cars involved was stolen and the scene to a nearby gas station. The criminal complaint goes on to say multiple men pulled up in the stolen “muscle car” to a nearby Maverik gas station. One even got out of the car with an AR-style gun before he hopped into another car and drove away with others.

However, Ortiz took off running and dropped off guns and a bag near a bank. Then he made his way toward Top Golf.

Court documents say authorities found meth, fentanyl pills, and guns in and near the black bag Ortiz dropped off.

Video circulating online shows deputies arresting Ortiz outside the Top Golf fence. He was arrested for multiple charges, including resisting and evading an officer, and receiving or transferring stolen vehicles.

Ortiz is still at the Metropolitan Detention Center because of a warrant from another county. Earlier this year, in March, New Mexico State Police arrested Ortiz for evading or obstructing an officer in Lea County.

A judge ordered Ortiz to be released from custody a few days ago. However, the Lea County warrant is what is keeping him locked up now. He will be held in Bernalillo County until he’s transported back to southeastern New Mexico.