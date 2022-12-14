VIDEO: Two uninjured in Clovis after multiple shots fired at their car

CLOVIS, N.M. — Police are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting where a man and a woman were in a car that was shot multiple times in front of their home Tuesday.

Clovis police received a call from the two people, who reported the shooting around 1:46 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving at the scene, detectives collected 17 spent casings from the road, indicating roughly how many gunshots had been fired there.

Security video was obtained from the area, showing a passenger of a 2000-2005 silver Chevrolet Impala shooting toward the car and the home.

While multiple bullet holes were discovered on the exterior of their car, the two people in it, who called 911, didn’t report any injuries.

Police say there were two other men in the Chevrolet. If you have any info regarding the incident, including the whereabouts of the Chevrolet and/or its occupants, contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the CPD website or by calling Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.