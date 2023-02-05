Video: Woman rams SJCSO unit, flees deputies

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says an officer shot at a woman after she rammed her car into a patrol vehicle.

Authorities released a video on Facebook showing the incident that happened last month.

Deputies say the woman drove away from deputies three times when they were trying to pull her over – initially for not having headlights on.

Video shows that the car eventually stops, and rams a deputy’s vehicle while they’re standing outside it.

The department says that deputy then fired one shot. They say the woman gave herself up after she was surrounded by deputies.

Police identified the woman as Lacey Gomez. She is charged with aggravated battery of a police officer with a deadly weapon, among other charges.

“The videos and evidence will not only be used in Gomez’s criminal case, but also be used by the officer involved shooting task force, the DA’s office and our Internal Affairs investigation to determine if the deputy’s actions were legal, and within policy,” said San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari.

The department says no one was injured during the pursuit or the shooting.