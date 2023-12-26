Village of Los Lunas launches study on future aquatic center

Just a couple of years after the demolition of the high school pool, the Village of Los Lunas is looking to add an aquatic center to give its growing community another recreation option.

This plan still has a ways to go. The village is hoping to set up an aquatic center in the next couple of years.

Jason Duran, the director of parks and recreation in Los Lunas, said the center isn’t something they immediately need. However, just last week, he said a community meeting on it drew a great turnout.

Los Lunas has grown a lot in the last couple of years.

With growth, then, comes change.

“We’re trying to increase our quality of life with our community growing. We’re one of the fastest communities in New Mexico with our growth. There are not a lot of things for the community to do here. A lot of people go to Albuquerque to spend their money and we want them to spend it locally,” Duran said.

Village officials set up a survey. The community can vote on whether an aquatic center is what they want to see and, if so, what amenities they want.

“We definitely want to know, if you’d like the recreation aspect of it. We want to hit everything. It’s the seniors, the youth, the adults, you know, the kids for the swim team. What do you want to see in that Recreation Center?” Duran said.

Officials are looking at four possible locations. At the top of their list is Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center.

“Daniel Fernandez is one that the council had previously approved. We built our Rec Center, that we recently improved, to encompass that recreation or that aquatic center there,” Duran said. “They’re going to benefit through the entire year, if it’s an indoor outdoor facility.”

This project is still in the early stages. If it does go through, it will likely take around 4-8 years to fully complete it.

If you want to participate in the survey, there is still time. Click here to access the survey.