Vintage WWII bomber flies over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One of the rarest bombers from World War II– the B-25 was touring the Duke City and taking people up for rides.

The “Airbase Arizona Flying Museum” – part of the world-wide commemorative Air Force – brought the plane to Albuquerque.

“This was a medium altitude attack bomber, it’s the difference between riding in a Cadillac and a sports car. This is made to maneuver, high speed runs, it’s hard to describe,” said Gary Oglesby, a B-25 flight crew.

There are still a few seats available for rides Sunday. After it’s done flying, you can tour the plane on the ground.

For a closer look head over to Cutter Aviation in Albuquerque.