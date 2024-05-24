Violence Intervention Program manager resigns amid assault allegations

The Violence Intervention Program is a city-run program designed to stop people from falling into the cycle of violence. But the Social Services manager for VIP is now accused of choking a woman, forcibly kissing her, and groping her.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Violence Intervention Program is a city-run program designed to stop people from falling into the cycle of violence. But the Social Services manager for VIP is now accused of choking a woman, forcibly kissing her, and groping her.

Angel Garcia is facing a battery charge and has quit his job with the city. Garcia – a four-time convicted felon, according to the city – is a former gang member from California and was one of the first members to join the city’s Violence Intervention Program.

According to Albuquerque police, Garcia met a woman at a Cheba Hut and after a while Garcia “wrapped his arms around her throat” and the woman “lost her ability to breathe.” When she tried to move away, he “pulled her hair… and then forcibly kissed her.”

KOB 4 had asked Mariela Ruiz-Angel about Garcia last month because he was with Joe Medina, a child sex offender that 4 Investigates revealed was going into several APS schools – with Garcia – despite federal rules that barred Medina from being around children.

A city spokeswoman told KOB 4 Thursday that Garcia quit after the city put him on leave:

“Albuquerque Community Safety was made aware of an investigation into the alleged off-duty conduct of a former employee, and we placed the individual on administrative leave during the investigation. ACS takes allegations of misconduct seriously, and our thoughts are with those affected. The individual is no longer employed by Albuquerque Community Safety or the City of Albuquerque.”