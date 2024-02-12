Visit Albuquerque details Valentine’s Day gift guide

Wednesday is Valentine's Day and, if you haven't gotten a gift for your special someone, here are a few homegrown ideas to consider.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Valentine’s Day is coming up and if you haven’t gotten your special someone a gift, Visit Albuquerque has a homegrown guide for you.

Visit Albuquerque launched their Valentine’s Day Gift Guide so you can spend your money at local businesses.

Sarah East, of Visit Albuquerque, stopped by to talk about what is in the guide. She also discussed how much you can expect to pay on average and more.

Learn more here or in the video above.