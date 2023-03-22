Vital highway to Silver City closed for repairs

SILVER CITY, N.M. — Crews closed New Mexico Highway 152, connecting Silver City to I-25, until further notice, as they repair several large cracks.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation closed the road Tuesday afternoon to keep the cracks from deteriorating further. Crews will reopen the road when conditions are safe.

The road is closed from milepost 15 near San Lorenzo, to milepost 40 near Kingston.

The repairs will close Gila National Forest’s recreation facilities and trailheads along the stretch. This includes the Iron Creek, Railroad Canyon, Upper and Lower Gallinas campgrounds, the Wrights Cabin picnic area, Emory Pass Vista and trailheads for Gallinas and Railroad canyons, Black Ridge Crest from Emory Pass and Scenic #796 trails.

Travelers should use I-25 and New Mexico Highway 26 (Hatch Highway) to get to Silver City. For live updates anytime, visit the KOB 4 Traffic page.