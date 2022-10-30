Volunteer season begins for Isotopes’ staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While the Isotopes’ season came to a close in September, another season is starting for the front office of the team.

“It’s important for us to be leaders in the community and to have that presence year round, even when baseball season is not going on,” said John Traub, the general manager for the team.

With a partnership with Roadrunner Food Bank, different Isotopes’ staff members lined up early Tuesday morning to help run a food drive in northeast Albuquerque.

According to Feeding America, one in eight people are facing hunger in New Mexico, and one in five children face food scarcity problems. While New Mexicans might face other issues like affordable housing or the drug epidemic, finding something to eat adds on another layer to what many deal with daily.

Isotopes’ players are out of town during the offseason, and staff members said this is where they, as a front office, can find more time to be present in the community.

“We try to be out in the community all year round, from our player appearances to our mascot appearances, but now’s the time for our staff to really get involved because we have a lot of time off with the season ending in September,” Montoya said.