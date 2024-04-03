Volunteers needed for upcoming syringe and needle pickup events

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County officials are looking for volunteers to help with syringe and needle pickup events in the community.

The next event is April 10 from 1-4 p.m. It will take place at the corner of Estancia Drive and Central Avenue in northwest Albuquerque.

The county’s Department of Behavioral Health Services is partnering with the Bernalillo County Health Equity Council to pick up and properly dispose of used syringes and needles.

County officials say people use these sharps to treat various medical conditions. However, they are often used in illegal drug use.

Just in the last year, there have been more than 1,000 syringes and needles picked up.

For a full list of needle pickup events and more information on sharps disposal, click here.