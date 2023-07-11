Volunteers needed to support foster kids in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are around 2,000 children in foster care in New Mexico and they need volunteers to help support and advocate for them.

Through New Mexico Kids Matter, volunteers speak up for abused or neglected children while they’re in the foster care system. The organization says this ensures every child grows up in a safe, nurturing and permanent home.

The organization is looking for volunteers. Yvonne Garcia, their outreach and recruitment manager, and Brenda Brooks, a Court Approved Special Advocate – or CASA – for New Mexico Kids Matter stopped by to talk about what it takes to be a volunteer.

Learn more by clicking the video above or clicking here.