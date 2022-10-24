Voter turnout expected to surpass 2018 midterm election

SANTA FE, N.M. – Officials with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office are predicting turnout will top the previous midterm elections in 2018.

People KOB 4 talked to say the stakes are high.

“I’m very passionate about the governor’s race, definitely that one,” said Stephen Fortress.

“The governorship is of the utmost importance because from there the tiers go down,” said David Maestas.

There’s the governor’s race, and congressional seats up for grabs. There is also a variety of issues that voters are focused on, including crime, education, and abortion.

“I think of all of the young women whose lives are impacted so adversely, it’s never been more important to vote,” said Mark Larkin.

Whatever the reason, people are voting. With two weeks until Election Day, more than 83,000 New Mexicans have cast a ballot – around 47,000 Democrats and almost 27,000 registered Republicans.

“Voter turnout looks to be great at this point,” said Alex Curtas, communication director for the Secretary of State’s Office.

Curtas says they are expecting the turnout to surpass the last midterm election in 2018.

“We wouldn’t be surprised to see total turnout, at the end of the general election, upwards of 60%,” said Curtas.

Polling places are ready for it, and the same goes for New Mexico voters.

“It’s important that we all come cast our vote, make our voices heard, and send a message to these politicians that we are listening,” said Maestas.

“Silence is golden, but not in this instance. We need to speak, we need to vote,” said Larkin.

Early voting runs through Nov. 5 with Election Day on Nov. 8. For more information on New Mexico’s early voting locations, visit vote.org.