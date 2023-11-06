Voters to weigh in on new affordable housing measure in Santa Fe

Santa Fe calls itself “The City Different,” but for decades it's faced a housing crisis very familiar to other resort towns.

SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe calls itself “The City Different,” but for decades it’s faced a housing crisis very familiar to other resort towns.

Housing prices have risen so much that many people who work there can’t afford to live there. We see echoes of it in Taos, Ruidoso, and in parts of Albuquerque.

On Tuesday, voters will decide if a new tax on high-priced homes will be part of its solution to a housing crisis.

