‘Walk Like MADD’ event set for Saturday morning at Johnson Field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Drunk driving is an entirely preventable thing, yet so many New Mexicans are killed at the hands of drunk drivers each year.

That’s why Mothers Against Drunk Driving New Mexico is hosting events like their annual “Walk Like MADD,” set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday at UNM’s Johnson Field.

Lauren Green talked to Katrina Latka, of MADD New Mexico, about the event.

More details on the event are in the interview or by visiting their website.