Walmart at San Mateo near Central to close in March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Walmart location at San Mateo Boulevard, near Central, in southeast Albuquerque will be closing in March.

Walmart confirmed Wednesday the 301 San Mateo Blvd. S.E. location will close by Friday, March 10.

The company said “a thorough review process” led to the decision. They indicated there was no single cause for the closure but said the store didn’t perform as well as they hoped.

Walmart noted Albuquerque Police Department as “a great partner” and expressed appreciation for their efforts to combat crime at the store.

APD told 4 Investigates that targeted police operations helped reduce police calls to the Walmart location between 2019 and 2022. In 2019, police were called there more than 1,400 times for various calls. By 2022, APD said that number was cut in half.

MORE: 4 Investigates: The impact of retail crime

The store currently employs 287 associates. Each of them will be eligible to transfer to any of the nearby stores and Sam’s Club stores nearby if they wish.

Walmart spokesperson Lauren Willis issued the following official statement on the closure:

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Albuquerque location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com.”