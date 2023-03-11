Walmart on San Mateo near Central closes Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Walmart on San Mateo near Central is closing its doors for good Friday.

This Walmart location served as a primary store for food, medication and other necessities for people in the International District.

4 Investigates worked to uncover the closure for months, until it was finally confirmed in February.

City and state officials are trying to turn what will soon be a vacant lot into something beneficial for the city – if and when Walmart puts it up for sale.

“It’s a huge lot that would give us the opportunity to maybe provide housing and have it be co-located on these transit routes with food, pharmacy, small business, etc.,” said Pat Davis, Albuquerque City Council president.