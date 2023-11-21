Walmart showcases early Black Friday deals online

For a lot of people, Walmart is one of the top spots to find all the deals.

“So we have tons of Walmart exclusive deals, we have our Top Toys that are turned in this year. And the good thing about that is a lot of our toys are under $25. So if you’re looking for an amazing deal, you can find those in the stores or on the Walmart app,” said Alicia Anger, a Walmart spokesperson.

Anger says if you want to skip the rat race of carts this year, you can check out all the Walmart Black Friday deals online.

She says one of the best ways to save money and time at Walmart is by signing up for Walmart +. Subscribers can access deals as early as Wednesday.

She says that’s when all the Black Friday specials will be revealed. But if you do want the feeling of loading up a shopping cart, stores open Friday at 6 a.m.

Once again, this year, Walmart will carry some of the most popular toys of the season.

“The trending toys this year, Barbie was a very big hit, the Barbie movie. Walmart has tons of Barbie toys, you have your Legos, and also children are looking at Squishmallows this year,” said Anger.

Tons of tech will be on sale too like TV’s, gaming consoles, and laptops. If you don’t want any of the chaos of holiday shopping, Walmart stores offer special quiet hours for those who need them.

“Walmart offers sensory special hours for our customers who have sensory special needs. So every morning from eight to 10, those are sensory special hours,” said Anger.

Anger told KOB 4 all Walmart stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day. So if you need any last minute groceries for dinner, make sure you do that by Wednesday.