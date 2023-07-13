Washington Avenue shut down due to suspicious package

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police have shut down Washington Avenue between East Palace Avenue and Marcy Street following a report of a suspicious package.

Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said the package was found on the 100 block of Washington.

“We are asking anyone in the immediate area to remain in place indoors, and for everyone else to avoid that area until the situation is resolved,” Valdez said.

Information is limited at this time.

