Washington Middle School turns 100 years old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Today marked a big milestone for Washington Middle School in Albuquerque, it has officially been around for 100 years.

Students past and present gathered for the centennial celebration at the historic school Tuesday. There was a band, Spanish dancers, and food.

Back in the day, Albuquerque Public School Superintendent John Milne got approval in 1922 to build the school. Construction at the time was less than $75,000.

The middle school was quickly built and welcomed its first students in 1923.

The school’s current principal says there are many generational legacies at the school.

“They keep thinking ‘Wow that’s old miss’ or ‘Have you been here that long?’ I’m like ‘No I haven’t been here for 100 years.’ But they, you know – I think they feel proud because they actually constantly are coming up and saying my grandma came here, my aunt came here, my mom my dad. So it’s constantly going around and around to generation after generation,” said Modesta Herrera-Hernandez, principal of Washington Middle School.