Water main break to affect people in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials reported a water main break Thursday morning that will affect residents along Montgomery Boulevard in northeast Albuquerque.

They reported the break at Montgomery and Morris, where travel impacts are expected.

One lane of Montgomery will be open on each side at Morris and the turning lanes from Montgomery to Morris are closed.

Water will be flowing down Montgomery to the west so drivers should be careful. People along Montgomery, between Juan Tabo and Morris, may be without water Thursday morning.

There is no estimated repair time reported but crews are working quickly to fix the broken line.

