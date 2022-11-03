Water outage in Portales due to main line leak

PORTALES, N.M. — The city of Portales is without water Thursday after crews found a leak in the main water line overnight.

Officials say the entire city will be without water until the leak is fixed on the 24-inch line in the vicinity of Bryan Street. Crews are working to fix the issue and encourage people to stay away from the area while they work.

City offices and schools are closed amid the ongoing issue. Eastern New Mexico University is also closed.

Non-potable water is available at the Portales Fire Department Station 1 but people will need to bring their own container to fill up. Each household is limited to five gallons. Any questions can be directed to PFD at 575-356-4406.

For further updates, check out the City of Portales’ Facebook page.