WB I-40 reopens east of Albuquerque due to crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound Interstate 40 reopened east of Albuquerque after closing due to a crash reportedly involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian.

All westbound lanes were closed for three hours at mile marker 178/Zuzax exit. BCSO diverted traffic to New Mexico Highway 333, advising drivers to use alternate routes.

BCSO reported a crash involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian prompted the closure. They’re still in the area investigating.

