West Side shoppers share excitement over proposed Target location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Excitement is growing – residents on the West Side are expecting a new shopping center.

The City of Albuquerque’s Environmental Planning Commission recently approved a site project that would consolidate businesses at the Coors Pavilion Shopping Center by adding a new Target store in the mix.

Although the 22-acre site would be nearly 10 minutes away from its other location, shoppers say a second West Side location is needed. The proposed location is near Coors and St. Joseph’s.

“We don’t have a lot of Targets on this side so it should be good for you know the community around,” said one shopper.

Another shopper who lives near the proposed site said, “I definitely wouldn’t mind not having to drive an extra ten minutes going right there and I know lots of people especially that live in the valley right that way, it would be very helpful for them.”

There is no official opening date set for the new Target, however, documents indicate construction could start as early as next year.

To check on other CABQ Environmental Planning Commission reports, click here.