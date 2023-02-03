What are the most dangerous roads in Albuquerque?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New data from the U.S. Department of Transportation shows the roads in Bernalillo County are more than eight times more deadly than the national average.

From 2016 to 2020, there have been five deadly crashes just at the Central and Wyoming intersection. East Central has been a hot spot for deadly crashes for years.

Scott Cilke with Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development said for three years, the city has tried to employ low-cost, high-impact solutions to make the streets safer. That includes hawk signals, painting lines on the road, and, most notably, speed cameras. He said that’s making a difference.

“Preliminary data for 2022 vs. 2021 has been very encouraging,” Cilke said.

However, the national data also shows historically disadvantaged areas are much more dangerous for pedestrians. On a three-mile stretch of Central between San Mateo and Eubank, 29 pedestrians have been killed in five years.

