What do ABQ TikTok users and content creators have to say about possible ban of the app?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A bipartisan group of lawmakers fears the popular social media app, TikTok, is sharing Americans’ private information with the Chinese government.

With around 150 million Tiktok users in the U.S., a possible ban could change how people are spending their time on social media or how they are marketing their business.

“The attention span of a lot of younger generation has gone, it’s gone, you have these videos, you’re scrolling through reels, it’s a time sink, we could be doing so much more with our time,” said Robert Beattie- Rossberg, an Albuquerque resident.

But it is a tool for creators by capitalizing on short-form content.

“Because it is so consumable, it’s so relatable and people tend to have a shorter attention span now,” said Skip Adams, owner and broker of Sold by Skip Real Estate.

Adams said he utilizes to social media to market his business.

“All you have to do is put in the work and, organically, people will find you — the good news is that even though if TikTok goes away, platforms like Facebook, Instagram all have a similar product for short form content,” Adams said.

And users of the app, say the same thing, if Tiktok goes away, there will be something to replace it.

“I am mostly indifferent to it, I think that as far as privacy and safety concerns it’s probably in the best interest of everyone if it gets banned, so I am sure another platform will probably arise from that,” said Almarina Sosa, Albuquerque resident.