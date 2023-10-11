What events are happening in New Mexico for the 2023 annular solar eclipse?

NEW MEXICO — We are just days away from the highly-anticipated annular solar eclipse that will pass directly over several populated areas of our state.

Thousands of visitors are expected in New Mexico, hoping to get a glimpse of the rare Ring of Fire.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park will have a free annular eclipse viewing event from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be telescopes with solar filters available for safe eclipse viewing.

At the Los Vecinos Community Center, Bernalillo County Commissioner Eric Olivas is hosting an East Mountain Celebration annular eclipse viewing party in Tijeras from 8 a.m. to noon (details).

Canteen Brewhouse is also hosting a “Beat the Eclipse 5K” this Saturday. Organizers will let you start your 5K at any given time – but you must make it back by 10:34 a.m. to toast the Ring of Fire by 10:37 a.m. (details).

If you want to see the eclipse for yourself through a pair of safe viewing glasses, these places will have them available at their events: