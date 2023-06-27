What is El Niño and how will it impact New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There has been some talk recently about an El Niño pattern starting up, but what is an El Niño?

To explain we first have to start by looking at the equator west of South America.

Trade winds usually blow east to west in the Southern Hemisphere, however, sometimes those winds will slow, allowing warmer sea surface temperatures to migrate east toward the coast of South America. This in return affects the jet stream which steers our storm systems.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.