What is happening for Memorial Day?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It is Memorial Day, a day to honor fallen servicemembers and celebrate the freedoms they fought for and laid down their lives for.

The City of Albuquerque hosted a Memorial Day parade. It started Monday at 8 a.m. at the USS Bullhead Memorial Park near San Pedro and Gibson. It ended at 9 a.m. at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park on Louisiana, where a concert and ceremony will take place.

Ahead of Memorial Day, local scout troops on Sunday visited Sunset Memorial Park to help place flags on veteran’s graves. This year, around 150 scouts from Troop 285, and their parents, participated in this year’s event.

For more than 30 years, it’s a tradition that scouts have observed the day before Memorial Day to honor our nation’s veterans for their service. Organizers say it’s an important part of the scouting tradition and teaches young people the sacrifices veterans have made.

Many people also honor the sacrifices of fallen first responders. Last week, ahead of Memorial Day, law enforcement officers gathered at Albuquerque Civic Plaza to honor fallen officers.

On a day of commemorations and tributes, many businesses are closed and everyday services are pausing.

ABQ Ride won’t be in normal operations Memorial Day. Regular services will resume Tuesday.

All Albuquerque libraries, senior meal sites and community centers are also closed Memorial Day.

Trash pickup will operate normally, though, and all public swimming pools and the ABQ BioPark will be open.

If you need to run some errands, places like banks and Costco are closed. Mail also won’t go out.

What is open on Memorial Day with regular hours?

These places are open with regular hours unless noted otherwise: