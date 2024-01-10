What local resources are available to quit smoking?

On the 60th anniversary of the first Surgeon General's report on the harms of smoking, a representative from NMDOH stopped by to talk about what resources are available locally.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — January 10 marks the 60th anniversary of the first Surgeon General’s report on the harms of smoking that led to big changes in the U.S.

Still, to this day, tobacco use remains the No. 1 cause of preventable death and disease.

Esther Hoang, the program manager of NMDOH Nicotine Use Prevention and Control, stopped by to talk about what resources are out there if you want to quit smoking.