What to Know: New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 2023 kicks off Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival is kicking off the 2023 season with its first performance this Friday in Albuquerque.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will begin in the park at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with pre-show entertainment starting at 6:45 p.m. Then, actors will perform “The Comedy of Errors” there Saturday.

Actors will also perform ASL-interpreted versions of “Dream” and “Errors” June 23 and July 2, respectively, in the park.

As a part of this year’s festival, actors are also bringing back “Shakespeare on the Rail.” Each Saturday, actors will perform a half-hour show on the bottom level of the southernmost passenger car.

Organizers say this is the first time they’ve been able to do this since 2019.

The shows in the park are all free and, on the Rail Runner, do not require an extra admission fee.

If you miss one of those performances, each show will be performed at the National Hispanic Cultural Center Plaza at 4th and Bridge:

“The Comedy of Errors” – June 29

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream – July 6

If you do plan on going to the park for one of the shows, remember this:

You can bring a cushion or stadium seat to put on the concrete bench

Concessions will be available but bringing a picnic is fine

No alcohol is allowed

More details are available by clicking here. See the full season calendar below.