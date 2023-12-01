What holiday events are happening this weekend?

NEW MEXICO — It’s December which means there are plenty of events happening for the holiday season, beginning with this weekend.

Friday, December 1

The Old Town Holiday Stroll is happening from 5-9 p.m. Local entertainers will perform before a big tree-lighting ceremony happens at 6 p.m.

The annual Hanging of the Greens will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at the UNM Bookstore. If you go, they’ll be singing carols as they light up the campus with holiday lights and luminarias.

The City of Rio Rancho is hosting a “Christmas in Toyland” themed Winterfest from 5-8:30 p.m. Festivities include music, food trucks, free hot cocoa and pictures with Santa.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. A tree-lighting ceremony and fireworks will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 2

The annual Twinkle Light Parade is at 5:15 p.m. Police will close central between Washington and Girard at 3 p.m. so you can stroll through the shops in Nob Hill.

We told you earlier the Carrie Tingley Foundation will not be doing the Parade of Trees due to staffing issues. However, Gecko’s Bar and Tapas is hosting a special “Dance Through Decades” event to support the foundation.

The event is from 6-10 p.m. Ticket details and more are here.

If you’re looking for something to do during the day, there are plenty of events going on.

The Holiday Jingle is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Avanyu Plaza, near the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. The free event will feature live holiday music, art, refreshments, activities and more.

Rio Bravo Brewing Company‘s holiday market goes from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with over 30 local vendors, live entertainment and food and drink specials.

Bow & Arrow Brewing Company also has a holiday market from 12-5 p.m. There will be a mix of local artisans and vendors on hand.

In Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, the Holiday Stop & Shop and Holiday Marketplace at Casa Rodeña will take place Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday, December 3

If you miss out on holiday shopping Saturday, Little Bear Coffee in Nob Hill has you covered.

Their annual holiday market is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local vendors will sell clothing, homewares, jewelry, baked goods, art and more. Entry is free and open to people of all ages.

If shopping isn’t your thing and you prefer to see some special holiday performances, you have some options.

A free holiday concert is happening at the KiMo Theatre in downtown Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Concert Band is putting on the all-ages concert, which kicks off at 3 p.m.

The Ka Lā Kapu Polynesian Dance School is joining forces with the Hiland Theater for a special Holiday Hōʻike. Dancers from the school will perform, with Hula Mai Kalani and Ka Mele Kapu also performing.

The show is 4-6 p.m., with doors opening for the holiday market at 2 p.m. Ticket details are here.