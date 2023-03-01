What’s next for Albuquerque’s totaled Iron Man?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In just a few seconds Monday afternoon, Albuquerque lost its superhero.

Albuquerque Police Department confirms a Parks and Recreation truck had a green light at Lomas and 4th St. in downtown when a truck turned in front of it, and then slammed into the Iron Man statue on the corner. No one was hurt in the crash.

“I was amazed that it was gone,” said Charles Cooper, a fan of the statue. “The first thing when I drive by here, I always try to look at them. He’s very iconic, everybody loves him.”

The video of the crash and photos of the aftermath traveled fast across social media. Some called the crash devastating and a bummer, others say people can’t drive in this city, and that’s why we can’t have nice things.

“I couldn’t believe it, because he’s so heavy he probably totaled the car out,” said Cooper.

Iron Man and two other Transformers live on the property of Sunwest Silver Co. The owner, Ernie, bought the trio purely for entertainment for children of all ages.

“Just putting these up here they became very iconic rather fast,” Esteban Duran, a Sunwest Silver Co. employee. “Seems like they’ve kind of obtained cult-status, people really liked seeing them here.”

So where is Iron Man now?

“He’s in an undisclosed area, resting ,” laughed Duran.

Duran says Iron Man might rise again, or not. The shop’s plans for the corner will be a surprise.