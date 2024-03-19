What’s next for suspect accused of shooting, killing NMSP officer?

A 48-hour manhunt for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare near Tucumcari is now over.

Bernalillo County deputies arrested Jaremy Smith Sunday morning in Albuquerque after a shootout in a neighborhood.

Right now, Smith is still recovering at UNM hospital. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Chief John Allen confirmed his deputies shot Smith during that shootout Sunday morning.

It’s not exactly clear where he was shot or how many times, but BCSO officials said he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The shootout happened in one woman’s backyard, and she caught the takedown on camera.

A BCSO spokesperson says Smith did have a gun on him during the incident, but they have not confirmed if Smith fired at deputies.

It’s also not clear if it’s the same gun used in Hare’s killing. The spokesperson says the department is still interviewing the deputies involved.

“We took someone that was very dangerous to the public, all of our communities, into custody. And now we can move forward with the investigation,” said Allen.

Once Smith recovers, he will be formally arrested, and it’s likely he’ll be facing a long list of charges.

Potentially including federal and state charges both here in New Mexico and in South Carolina — where it appears all of this began.

According to NMSP’s arrest warrant Friday, Smith is facing:

First-degree murder charges

Armed robbery

Shooting from a motor vehicle

Tampering with evidence

Felon in possession of a firearm

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle

Criminal damage to property

That’s just for the incident surrounding Hare’s killing.

Police revealed the white BMW found at that crime scene was stolen from a South Carolina paramedic, Phonesia Machado-Fore.

She was reported missing last Thursday, and her body was found over the weekend after Hare’s killing.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace revealed on social media that Smith is a person of interest in Machado-Fore’s murder. But they are not filing any charges against him right now.

Regardless, Smith was involved in a pursuit and shootout with Bernalillo County deputies, and that will likely result in another set of charges.

A spokesperson with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office says, “We are working closely with our partners at the United States Attorney’s Office to ensure that Smith is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

State police leaders revealed Smith has an extensive criminal history. He’s a known felon who potentially crossed state lines with a firearm, and that could warrant federal charges.

Officials with the U.S. attorney’s office here in Albuquerque confirmed they are discussing the investigation with all of the jurisdictions involved. Likely sorting out all the details from each incident to chart a path forward.

“DPS will spare no expense, to make sure that he’s brought to justice for what he has done,” said New Mexico Public Safety Department Secretary Jason Bowie.

It’s still too early to speculate exactly what charges will stick. But based on everything we know so far, we can assume prosecutors will be fiercely pushing to keep Smith in jail.