What’s next for the New Mexico United stadium proposal?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is planning on leasing land at Balloon Fiesta Park to New Mexico United for a multi-purpose stadium.

The proposed lease includes seven acres at the park behind power lines, in a no-fly zone. It would also require a $30 million investment from New Mexico United.

“The stadium will be paid with private dollars for a private stadium, but of course, it’s always going to be a public asset, and one that’s going to be used by the public,” said Peter Trevisani, New Mexico United CEO. “So we’re excited to not just build it and own it, but to really share it with our entire community.”

The lease agreement will be introduced to city councilors for the first time Monday night.

“Tonight, we’re just introducing the paperwork, setting up the conversation and the vote for two weeks from now,” said Pat Davis, Albuquerque city councilor. “Hopefully give the team enough time to make their pitch to the public and the city council, that they can pay those bills, and that this is a good deal.”

Trevisani said the team went back to the drawing board after a failed bond proposal a few years ago.

“We took that information and we said, “OK, let’s lead this privately.’ So over the last few years, we’ve ben putting that idea into play,” Trevisani said.

Plans are still in the very early stages, but he said the team is excited to provide a dedicated soccer venue for fans.

The agreement would be for 30 years, with options to extend. Trevisani said the team plans to sell the stadium to the city, whenever that time comes, for just $1.

Albuquerque City Council is scheduled to take action on the lease in two weeks. Davis said they’ll take public comment at that time as well.