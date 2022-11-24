What’s open? What’s going on? What to know for Thanksgiving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As you prepare your Thanksgiving meal or head out the door to wherever you’re going to have your feast, you may need some last-minute items or various things.

All Sprouts and Smiths locations are open until 2 p.m., while all Whole Foods locations are open until 3 p.m.

The following Albertsons are reported by the store to be open with normal 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. hours: 7101 Wyoming Blvd NE, 11825 Lomas Blvd NE, 8100 Ventura St NE, 12201 Academy Rd NE, 1625 Rio Bravo Blvd SW, 4300 Ridgecrest Dr. SE, 7800 Enchanted Hills Dr. NE

Major retailers Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and Trader Joe’s are all closed for the holiday.

If you’re looking for some good food and company, there are places offering a free meal.

Lindy’s Diner, at 500 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving a free meal for people. The restaurant opened in 1929 and has served food on the holiday each year since 2015.

In Rio Rancho, the Garza family-owned McDonalds, at 1930 Rio Rancho Blvd, will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The celebration is a partnership between McDonalds and St. Felix Pantry to provide free turkey dinners and food for Thanksgiving. The turkey dinners are first come, first served, which is important because the Garza family has served more than one thousand people in the past.

La Mesa Presbyterian Church, 7401 Copper Ave. N.E., near Louisiana and Central, is handing out boxed Thanksgiving dinners from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

From 2 to 3 p.m., Joy Junction, 4500 2nd St. S.W., will also be serving a Thanksgiving meal.

The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Senior Affairs is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palo Duro Senior Center. The meal is open to Albuquerque seniors only.

Except for the Sunport and the luncheon we mentioned, all City of Albuquerque facilities are closed but will reopen Friday.