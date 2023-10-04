Wheelchair-accessible balloon rides available at 51st Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the first time during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Rainbow Ryders will offer balloon rides for people in wheelchairs.

“We partnered with a local company called Coddiwomple. They worked with us at an event up in Colorado Springs that we did and were looking forward to offering it,” said Scott Appelman, the president and CEO of Rainbow Ryders.

While Coddiwomple Ballooning offers wheelchair-accessible balloon rides year-round, this is a first for Rainbow Ryders.

“All of us are always trying to make things better and also trying to make it more accessible for everybody. Having this type of equipment and allowing us to do this is a natural move for Rainbow Ryders to do,” Appelman said.

The gondolas are larger, so a wheelchair can fit in it. They also have plexiglass that allows the passenger to see the view.

It’s important to note that battery-driven wheelchairs will not be allowed.

Anyone interested in these wheelchair-accessible rides can reach out to Rainbow Ryders. Click here for more information. You can also reach them at 505-823-1111 or toll-free at 800-725-2477